Clerics vow to curb hate, promote harmony

RAWALPINDI: The district administration urged religious leaders of various sects in a meeting on Thursday to play their role in creating awareness among the people for a peaceful environment and promoting brotherhood among different schools of thought.

The meeting of the District Peace Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema in his office. The meeting was attended by religious scholars of all schools of thought, police and district administration officials and members of the peace committee.

During the meeting, a detailed review was taken of the overall situation of district law and order, promotion of religious harmony, and implementation of provincial government policies.

The deputy commissioner said that the role of scholars is of key importance in promoting peace, tolerance and brotherhood in society.

He said that social stability is possible only through religious tolerance and respect for each other’s beliefs. The scholars appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to promote religious harmony and maintain law and order, and assured all possible cooperation.

The deputy commissioner said that full coordination and cooperation with the district administration will continue to ensure the elimination of sectarianism and hateful content in the city. He clarified that, as per the instructions of the Punjab government, full implementation of the SOPs issued on the use of speakers in mosques will be ensured.

“The orders banning the use of speakers except for Friday sermons and Azans are aimed at promoting religious harmony and maintaining peace and tranquillity,” he said. The religious scholars of all schools of thought participating in the meeting assured the district administration that they will provide all possible support in the implementation of government policies and will play their full role in thwarting the elements hostile to peace.

The deputy commissioner thanked the members of the District Peace Committee and said that with the mutual cooperation of the administration and the Ulema, Rawalpindi district will be maintained in an ideal atmosphere of peace, tolerance and brotherhood.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025