TLP Banned: From ‘Asset’ To Liability | Breast Cancer: How To Separate Fact And Fiction | Dawn News

Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 12:30am
TLP Banned: From 'Asset' To Liability | Breast Cancer: How To Separate Fact And Fiction
Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.