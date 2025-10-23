Undefeated Rizwan slays yet another Indian opponent with first round TKO win

The record remains unblemished, the streak grows more formidable. Rizwan “The Haider” Ali, reinforced his status as a kryptonite for Indian fighters, systematically dismantling Rana Rudra Pratap Singh “The Rajput” to secure a first-round technical knockout at the Absolute Championship Akhmat in Dubai’s Agenda Arena on Thursday.

The victory marks his fourth win over an Indian opponent in two years — a perfect, finishing rate he has maintained against all of them, keeping his pristine professional record intact at 11-0.

The tension was palpable from the start, a fuse lit long before the first punch was thrown. It manifested in a telling moment during the fighter introductions: Rizwan and Rudra Pratap (12-3) refused a glove touch, a silent acknowledgment that this was more than a sport. This was a conflict.

From the opening bell, the clash was charged with the weight of the cross-border rivalry. Rudra Pratap, a 28-year-old force from Lucknow, shot for an immediate takedown, aiming to ground the aerial assault of the “Pakido Warrior”.

But Rizwan, a fortress of technique and power, sprawled perfectly, stuffing the attempt and seizing control.

He turned his opponent into the cage, a knee to the gut serving as a brutal punctuation before he slammed Rudra Pratap — who fought mostly at the bantamweight category — to the canvas.

What followed was a cold, systematic dissection. Rizwan advanced through Rudra Pratap’s defenses with calm precision, securing a full mount — the king’s throne in ground combat.

Rudra Pratap — who has 11 finishes — tried to cling close, to survive the storm, but Rizwan, hailing from Rawalpindi, is a master of creating chaos in confined spaces.

He carved out room for his heavy hammer fists to descend. The concussive blows were a prelude to the final, relentless ground-and-pound that forced the referee’s intervention with just under two minutes left in the first round.

The victory was a statement of resurgence. The chip on Rizwan’s shoulder from a controversial split-decision win over Egypt’s Adham Mohamed was shattered, replaced by the definitive clarity of a violent finish.

As the arena roared, Rizwan climbed the cage, arms raised to a legacy he alone is building. The significance of the moment was further amplified when UFC superstar and middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, a revered figure in the combat sports world, greeted him cageside, offering a champion’s congratulations that signaled Rizwan’s arrival on the global radar.

But in a moment that transcended sport, Rizwan then turned from the adulation and embraced his fallen Indian rival, a powerful testament to respect that exists beyond the fray.

The pre-fight snub made the post-fight grace all the more profound. The warrior from Pakistan had spoken once again, not with words, but with the thunder of his fists.