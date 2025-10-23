Voices of sanity

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘Post-retirement intellectualism’ (Sept 14), which stirred quite a bit of conversation in relevant circles, with some viewing it as a sudden blossoming of ideas, while others perceiving it with scepticism. The truth is that intellectualism does not begin after retirement. It starts much earlier. Most people in public service, especially in senior roles, are thoughtful, educated and aware. They read, they think and they observe deeply throughout their careers.

But during service, their first duty is to the institution they serve. They follow rules, stay within limits and work as part of a disciplined team. In fact, that is not weakness — that is professionalism.

Being in service means putting personal opinions aside for the greater good. It means speaking through official channels, not public platforms. But that does not mean that the individuals stop thinking while performing their duties. It means they respect the system.

After retirement, these same individuals have the freedom to speak openly. This happens not because they suddenly become wise, but because they are no longer bound by official discipline. What we hear then are the thoughts from within. These people understand the real strengths and weaknesses of the system, and want to contribute — just in a different way.

We should not be suspicious of this post-retirement voice. In fact, we should value it. These reflections can guide the next generation, enrich public debate, and even help improve the very system they once served. Speaking out after retirement is not rebellion or opportunism — it is responsibility. It is experience finding its voice.

In any healthy democracy, such voices are not just tolerated, they are welcomed. These voices are a reminder to us that intellect and integrity are not mutually exclusive, and that wisdom often prefers to wait patiently for its moment to speak.

Muhammad Salim

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025