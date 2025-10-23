E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Voices of sanity

From the Newspaper Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 09:16am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘Post-retirement intellectualism’ (Sept 14), which stirred quite a bit of conversation in relevant circles, with some viewing it as a sudden blossoming of ideas, while others perceiving it with scepticism. The truth is that intellectualism does not begin after retirement. It starts much earlier. Most people in public service, especially in senior roles, are thoughtful, educated and aware. They read, they think and they observe deeply throughout their careers.

But during service, their first duty is to the institution they serve. They follow rules, stay within limits and work as part of a disciplined team. In fact, that is not weakness — that is professionalism.

Being in service means putting personal opinions aside for the greater good. It means speaking through official channels, not public platforms. But that does not mean that the individuals stop thinking while performing their duties. It means they respect the system.

After retirement, these same individuals have the freedom to speak openly. This happens not because they suddenly become wise, but because they are no longer bound by official discipline. What we hear then are the thoughts from within. These people understand the real strengths and weaknesses of the system, and want to contribute — just in a different way.

We should not be suspicious of this post-retirement voice. In fact, we should value it. These reflections can guide the next generation, enrich public debate, and even help improve the very system they once served. Speaking out after retirement is not rebellion or opportunism — it is responsibility. It is experience finding its voice.

In any healthy democracy, such voices are not just tolerated, they are welcomed. These voices are a reminder to us that intellect and integrity are not mutually exclusive, and that wisdom often prefers to wait patiently for its moment to speak.

Muhammad Salim
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.