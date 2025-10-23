E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Banking hassle

From the Newspaper Published October 23, 2025
comments
I OPENED a joint account in a reputed bank with my mother who is well in her late seventies. The primary reason for it was to manage the transactions on her behalf. That is the whole rationale behind joint accounts, allowing either party to conduct financial activities when the other is unable to do so.

Senior citizens face problems with their fading fingerprints that fail to register. The prints hardly show up on biometric devices for verification. My mother has been facing difficulties with her biometric verification, and the bank we have our account in asked her to physically visit the branch for verification. Banks should consider that their account holders could be/are senior citizens, too, who might have mobility issues and problem with fingerprint recognition.

As long as one account holder in a joint account is showing up with all verified legal documents, bank managers should cooperate instead of forcing people to suffer physical or mental distress.

I understand there is a strict need to check fraudulent activities, but banks should know the difference between genuine account holders and imperso-nators. Thus, they will save people from the hassle of such unnecessary paperwork.

Basma Malik
Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

