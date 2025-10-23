WOMEN’S SAFETY: Recently, I saw a young girl walking towards her tuition centre in Karachi. A group of men followed her, making her visibly terrified. She was lucky to escape unharmed, but what about the ones who cannot? Such incidents are happening frequently without any improvement in safety or even the perception of safety. It pains me to think that families feel the need to confine girls and women to their homes just to keep them safe. The authorities should take serious measures, such as better streetlighting, women-only transport options, strict enforcement of laws against harassment, and regular police patrolling in vulnerable areas.

Nida Abdul Sattar

Karachi

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN: The Balochistan Public Service Com-mission (BPSC) is literally non-operational without a chairman for the last couple of months. Staff members merely fill in office hours without doing, or having to do, something meaningful. Results have been compiled, but there is no one to sign the mandatory approval to announce them. Is the government not interested in the matter, or is there no suitable person left to take charge of BPSC? It is often argued that the government’s top priority is counterterrorism. However, in the past, BPSC had remained fully functional even when terrorism was much more widespread in the province than what happens to be the case these days. As they stand today, things are only adding to the growing frustration of the aspiring candidates.

Haseeb Sarwar

Sibi

SPORTS AND POLITICS: The ‘no handshake’ policy of the Indian government has politicised international cricket, and this may well have a drastic effect in the long run. Truly, the Indian approach has showcased the inability of the Indian government to recover from the lost war trauma. It is now the responsibility of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take due action and ensure that the game remains free of politics.

Chaudhry Tahir Ejaz

Gujranwala

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025