Punjab govt for implementation of Loudspeaker Act

LAHORE: The Punjab government will set up a whistleblower cell in every district of the province.

It was decided in a meeting here on Wednesday presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The meeting reviewed the law-and-order situation and took different decisions to establish the rule of law in the province.

The meeting was directed to effectively implement the Loudspeaker Act and to take effective measures to rid the province of illegal weapons. It was decided to make the peace committees effective and more active for this purpose and keep them on board in all ongoing operations.

A statement said that the combing operations were only against specific extremist mindsets and not against any sect or faith. “All district administrations will have to provide daily updates on combing operations against illegal aliens. They will provide daily updates on how many illegal residents are involved in businesses, how many have been brought into the tax net, and how many illegal international residents are in deportation centers,” it said.

The government decided to ban and take action against advertisements, pictures and placards of extremist groups.

“Moreover, people should not rent shops or houses to illegal residents, otherwise action will be taken against them under the Tenancy/Passport Act. Cases will be registered under the Peca Act against those who spread hateful content on social media, as a zero tolerance policy against incitement and hatred on social media has been implemented in Punjab,” the statement said.

