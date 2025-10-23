E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Punjab govt for implementation of Loudspeaker Act

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 08:49am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Punjab government will set up a whistleblower cell in every district of the province.

It was decided in a meeting here on Wednesday presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The meeting reviewed the law-and-order situation and took different decisions to establish the rule of law in the province.

The meeting was directed to effectively implement the Loudspeaker Act and to take effective measures to rid the province of illegal weapons. It was decided to make the peace committees effective and more active for this purpose and keep them on board in all ongoing operations.

A statement said that the combing operations were only against specific extremist mindsets and not against any sect or faith. “All district administrations will have to provide daily updates on combing operations against illegal aliens. They will provide daily updates on how many illegal residents are involved in businesses, how many have been brought into the tax net, and how many illegal international residents are in deportation centers,” it said.

The government decided to ban and take action against advertisements, pictures and placards of extremist groups.

“Moreover, people should not rent shops or houses to illegal residents, otherwise action will be taken against them under the Tenancy/Passport Act. Cases will be registered under the Peca Act against those who spread hateful content on social media, as a zero tolerance policy against incitement and hatred on social media has been implemented in Punjab,” the statement said.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.