PA secretary challenges PTI MPAs’ pleas against suspension

Published October 23, 2025
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Secretary Amir Habib on Wednesday challenged the maintainability of the petitions filed by two PTI-backed MPAs -- Ijaz Shafi and Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh -- against their suspension from the assembly.

Justice Khalid Ishaq was hearing the petitions of the MPAs, when a lawyer appeared to represent a civil miscellaneous application filed by the assembly’s secretary.

The lawyer also filed a fresh power of attorney and sought additional time to submit a reply to the petitions.

The petitioners’ counsel, Azhar Siddique, opposed the application, saying the PA speaker did not appear himself for defence and instead delegated the matter to the secretary, who engaged a private counsel for his representation before the court.

He stated that at least ten hearings of the petitions had already been conducted and there was no justification for filing such an objection.

Justice Ishaq allowed two more days to the speaker’s counsel to submit the reply and adjourned the hearing till Oct 24.

The petitions challenge the legality of Rule 210 of the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly 1997, arguing that it grants excessive and unconstitutional powers to the speaker to suspend elected members without due process.

The MPAs asked the court to set aside the speaker’s July 28, 2025, ruling, suspending him and others from the assembly under the impugned rule. They further sought restoration of their right to attend the assembly sittings and committees, participate in debates, vote on legislation and freely access the assembly premises.

The petitioners requested the court to declare the impugned amended rule void ab initio and sought production of the full legislative record of the July 28 proceedings, along with all documents relied upon while issuing the ruling.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

