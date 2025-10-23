PA session tomorrow

LAHORE: The 33rd session of the Punjab Assembly will begin here on Friday (tomorrow) to discuss government priorities post-budget.

Governor Saleem Haider has convened the session and the assembly secretariat has issued a notification to the effect. Ruling PML-N chief whip Rana Muhammad Arshad says the assembly members will discuss government priorities after the budget.

The house will also discuss flood relief activities, he says, urging MPAs to ensure their attendance in the session to make it a fruitful activity.

