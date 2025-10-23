PU to help rebuild Gaza universities

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah has announced that the PU will extend full academic support to help rebuild universities in Gaza, adding that PU faculty members will also voluntarily teach Palestinian students online.

He expressed these views during a meeting with vice chancellors of Palestinian universities visiting the PU here on Wednesday.

The delegation included Al-Aqsa University President Prof Ayman MF Sobh, University of Palestine Board of Trustee Chairman Prof Saleem Sabah, and professors from Gaza University.

On this occasion, PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, External Linkages Director Prof Dr Yamina Salman, OIC-COMSTECH Focal Person Muhammad Murtaza Noor, deans from various faculties and administrative officers were present.

Under facilitation of OIC-COMSTECH, a delegation comprising vice chancellors and senior representatives of leading universities from Gaza-Palestine is on a seven-day visit to Pakistan to explore mutual avenues of academic collaboration for rebuilding Gaza in the areas of higher education and health sectors.

Addressing the delegation, PU VC Prof Shah said the people of Palestine are very close to our hearts. He said the PU would provide free education and hostel facilities to Palestinian students.

He said Pakistan had always raised a strong voice against the atrocities in Gaza at every international forum and remained firm on its principled stance.

Prof Shah condemned Israel’s aggression and reiterated PU’s readiness to assist in every possible way in the reestablishment of Gaza universities.

He emphasised that Muslim countries need to advance in technology to stand strong in the modern world, noting that technological backwardness has left them vulnerable.

He said the PU would also provide counseling for Palestinian students facing mental health challenges.

Al-Aqsa University President Prof Ayman MF Sobh expressed gratitude, saying that Palestinians were deeply touched by Pakistanis’ love and solidarity.

He said all universities in Gaza had been destroyed during the war. He hoped that after the ceasefire, reconstruction of the country and its educational institutions would begin soon.

Murtaza Noor said special efforts would be made to facilitate Palestinian students’ admissions in Pakistani universities.

LCWU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) retained its General Trophy in board level sports for the 39th consecutive year.

The annual meeting of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, held to finalise the activities calendar for 2025-26.

LCWU secured top positions in athletics, football, handball, throw ball, and volleyball, while achieving runner-up positions in cricket, tennis, netball, and karate.

Dr Ayesha Siddiqua, LCWU intermediate section incharge, attended the meeting as president of the Lahore Board Sports Committee.

She appreciated the efforts of the committee for the promotion of sports in affiliated institutions to BISE.

