Seven held for fake registrations in Aghosh plan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Rajanpur police have arrested seven people accused of fraudulent enrollment and fake registrations in the Aghosh Programme.

The suspects allegedly attempted to illegally obtain financial benefits by registering various women fraudulently.

During the operation, police seized records and numerous documents. A police spokesperson said further arrests are anticipated as the investigation, supported by the cybercrime wing, is under way.

District Police Officer (DPO) Farooq Amjad said no one will be allowed to engage in fraudulent activities, affirming the commitment to maintaining transparency within the Aghosh Programme.

CLASSES: Ghazi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad inaugurated classes at the newly established Faculty of Livestock and Rangeland Management, underscoring its crucial role in boosting livestock productivity and regional economic growth.

After nearly a decade of inactivity at the new campus, academic life has been revived under Prof. Dr. Ashfaq’s leadership. Following major security upgrades and restoration work, the Faculty of Agriculture and the Department of Computer Science have already been relocated there.With renovated classrooms, utilities, and student facilities, approximately 200 students have enrolled in the new faculty.

The VC reaffirmed his commitment to expanding modern academic resources, improving infrastructure, and transforming the new campus into a fully functional and vibrant learning hub.

Meanwhile, the 12th syndicate meeting of Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, was held at the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Lahore.

The session was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad and key members from government and academic bodies, including MPAs, the Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner, officials from PHEC and HEC, and various university department heads.

During the meeting, attendees deliberated on several important academic and administrative matters focused on the strategic development and institutional strengthening of the university.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025