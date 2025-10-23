E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Vegetable mart traders observe strike over Pera action

SARGODHA: Traders and brokers at the central vegetable and fruit market of Sargodha observed a strike on Wednesday against the action by the Pera force.

The fruit and vegetable merchants and brokers alleged that the Pera force demolished the paid-for sheds of the traders. During the strike, the traders did not allow any vehicle to enter the market to unload vegetables or fruits, and the vegetable and fruit auction could not take place on Wednesday.

Sabzi Mandi General Secretary Rana Rashid said that they would continue the strike until their demands were met.

ILLEGAL LENDERS: Private unauthorised financiers are extorting heavy compound interest from borrowers and in some cases refuse to return the collateral by borrowers after repayment of principal and interest to these lenders.

According to an incident reported by one Amjad to the Bhagtanwala police, he borrowed Rs200,000 against pledge of Jewellery and collateral documents, but despite repayment of the principal and the compound interest worth Rs250,000, they refused to return his collateral.

As per affectee Muhammad Amjad, police were yet to take action on his two-month-old complaint, and no case had been registered against the alleged usurers.

When this scribe contacted the Bhagtanwala police, one official on the condition of anonymity, claimed that police were helpless to initiate any proceedings against these lenders, although they did not possess a licence from the state Bank of Pakistan, because they were supported by influentials.

The affected citizen has appealed to the Punjab chief minister for justice.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

