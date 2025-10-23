Remand extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the physical remand of 108 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for another nine days in a case of murder and violence against police personnel.

Judge Irfan Haider heard the police’s request for the extension of remand as the suspects were produced before the court on expiry of their previous remand period. The investigating officer stated that further custody of the suspects was required to complete the investigation.

The judge allowed the request and extended the physical remand of the 108 suspects for nine days. The judge directed the IO to produce the suspects again on the completion of the remand along with a progress report on the investigation.

During the hearing, the IO informed the court that one of the suspects, Sohail, was a passerby and not wanted in the case.

The judge accepted the police’s statement and discharged Sohail from the case.

Nawan Kot police had registered the case under sections of murder and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). According to the police, the suspects were involved in the killing of two people, injuring several police officials and attacking the police with firearms and sticks during a violent protest during a recent protest held by the party.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025