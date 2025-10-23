E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Remand extended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:20am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the physical remand of 108 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for another nine days in a case of murder and violence against police personnel.

Judge Irfan Haider heard the police’s request for the extension of remand as the suspects were produced before the court on expiry of their previous remand period. The investigating officer stated that further custody of the suspects was required to complete the investigation.

The judge allowed the request and extended the physical remand of the 108 suspects for nine days. The judge directed the IO to produce the suspects again on the completion of the remand along with a progress report on the investigation.

During the hearing, the IO informed the court that one of the suspects, Sohail, was a passerby and not wanted in the case.

The judge accepted the police’s statement and discharged Sohail from the case.

Nawan Kot police had registered the case under sections of murder and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). According to the police, the suspects were involved in the killing of two people, injuring several police officials and attacking the police with firearms and sticks during a violent protest during a recent protest held by the party.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.