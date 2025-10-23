E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Cabinet team inspects Multan flood aid camp

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:19am
LAHORE: A provincial cabinet committee on Wednesday visited the central flood rehabilitation camp set up at the Multan Sports Ground to distribute financial assistance cheques among the victims and inspected cash disbursement counters.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, accompanied by provincial ministers Khwaja Salman Rafique, Kazim Ali Pirzada, Sohaib Bhart, and Rana Sikandar Hayat met with affected families and also reviewed ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Ms Aurangzeb said the process of rehabilitating flood victims is continuing in a transparent and efficient manner. She added that 83 per cent of the damage assessment survey across Punjab has been completed and the remaining process will be finalised by Oct 27.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, she reaffirmed that the complete rehabilitation of affected families remains the government’s top priority.

She assured that no affected family will be left behind, and the process will continue until every last victim is rehabilitated.

Provincial Minister Rafique praised the swift and coordinated response, calling it unprecedented in the province’s history. He lauded the collective efforts of deputy commissioners, commissioners, Pakistan army, police, civil defence, education, health, and other departments for their outstanding services during the crisis.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, in his briefing, stated that all phases of rescue, relief, and rehabilitation were completed within a few days.

He informed that Rs21 million have been distributed among 483 affected families, while assistance for another 500 victims is currently underway.

He further added that the compensation disbursement process is also active in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala, and within the next 15 to 20 days, billions of rupees will be disbursed to deserving flood victims.

Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan, while briefing the committee, stated that the central rehabilitation camp established by the district administration at Multan Sports Ground is fully operational.

He added that victims are being provided cash and ATM cards after biometric verification, with the support of the Bank of Punjab, which has set up dedicated counters. Separate counters have also been arranged for women, elderly citizens, and persons with disabilities.

He said special arrangements for cleanliness, parking, and security have been completed, ensuring a transparent and organised distribution process.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

