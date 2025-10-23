Injured ‘purse snatcher’ held after encounter

BAHAWALPUR: The Vehari district police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested an alleged purse-snatcher in an injured condition following an encounter within the limits of Daniwal police station.

According to police spokesman Adnan Tariq, a patrolling team spotted two suspects on a motorcycle near Shabeerabad during a night blockade. When signaled to stop, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police officials, who returned fire.

After the shooting stopped, one suspect was found injured, reportedly by the firing of his own accomplice who managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

The injured suspect identified as Muhammad Imran was arrested. The spokesman said Imran admitted to being involved in numerous purse-snatching incidents, including a recent snatching from a lady teacher near Chandi Park on Vehari’s Jinnah Road.

Police recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from the suspect, who was shifted to a hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against the accomplice, and raids are ongoing for his arrest.

MURDER: Five persons allegedly murdered a man on suspicion of illicit relations in Mohallah Fakhrabad, Lodhran city.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, ‘A’, victim, ‘Ar’ who ran a tailoring shop, had an a alleged affair with a woman in the same neighborhood. The complainant claimed that his brother had recently ended the relationship. In his complaint, he alleged that his brother, in a dying statement, named the woman, her husband and their two daughters as his attackers.

They had allegedly called the tailor to their residence and attacked him with a knife. The tailor succumbed to his injuries at Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Lodhran police registered a murder case, but the suspects have reportedly absconded, and no arrests have been made so far.

ACCIDENT: A girl died and her sister seriously injured when an old tree fell on them while they were learning to drive a scooty in village 138/10-R, near Thatha Sadiqabad, Tehsil Jahania.

The daughters of Jamil Ahmed, Noor Jamil (15), a Matric student, and her younger sister Jannat Jamil (7), were driving a scooty outside their village when an old tree suddenly fell. Jannat Jamil died on the spot, while Noor suffered serious injuries.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025