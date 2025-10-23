E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Protest against arrest of trader on transperson’s complaint

Published October 23, 2025
CHINIOT: The District Anjuman Tajran held a protest against registration of a case and subsequent arrest of a local trader on the complaint of a transgender, outside the district court on Wednesday.

District Anjuman Tajran President Asghar Ali Jutt condemned the arrest of local trader Rana Saleem and claimed that he had no criminal record, and he and his associates were implicated in a fake case on the application of a transgender.

Mr Jutt claimed the trader was approached by an aggrieved family belonging to Jhang, whose 13 years old child went missing and they located him at a transgenders’ place, who had refused to return the child.

He further claimed that Rana Saleem along with Uzair and Amjid Ali took the parents with them to the home of transgender named Summan Chaudhry.

He said that she allegedly demanded a hefty amount to return the child, however, after a brief scuffle, they took the child and handed him over to the parents, who returned to Jhang.

The transgenders attacked the office of Rana Saleem on Kutchery Road and blocked traffic. The police also reached and summoned the parties to the police station, but instead of taking action against the transgenders, they registered a ‘false’ FIR against Rana Saleem and arrested him on Tuesday night, trader leader Mr Jutt alleged.

Mr. Jutt demanded that DPO Abdullah Ahmad take notice of the incident and declare Rana Saleem innocent in tomorrow’s court proceedings. He claimed that applicant Summan Chaudhry had a history of getting FIRs registered against people and later reconciled by collecting hefty amounts. He claimed that she was an applicant in over a dozen FIRs, which were later retracted.

“She is also a nominated accused in one murder case and scores of other FIRs, but she was running her business with impunity,” Jutt alleged.

Mr Jutt warned that if transgenders continued such ‘criminal activities’, the traders would not let any transgender enter any bazaar of Chiniot, and the police would be responsible for any untoward incident.

Earlier, the City police registered the FIR against Rana Saleem, Uzair, Amjid Ali and more than 10 other unknown persons on the complaint of transgender Summan Chaudhary only after scores of transgenders went to the business of Rana Saleem after police’s refusal and held a protest there.

In her complaint, she had claimed that she was sitting with her “friend” Muhammad Adnan at her house at Mohallah Sagheer Town, Chiniot when the accused, armed with guns, forced their entry into the house and subjected her and Adnan to torture, and also took away a mobile phone and two golden earrings on Oct 19.

District police spokesperson told Dawn that the main accused in the FIR was arrested and presented before a magistrate, who had accorded a one-day physical remand. The investigation was ongoing and would be held on merit and justice would be dispensed, he added.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

