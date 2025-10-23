Girl ‘kidnapped’

OKARA: Police registered a kidnapping case on Wednesday on the complaint of the father of a girl student, who allegedly went missing after she was dropped at the Government Graduate College for Women in the city.

As per the first information report (FIR), Nida Samul (18), an intermediate student was dropped at the college by her father, Yousaf Amir Masih. However, she did not return home after the college timings. The complainant, along with some others, kept looking for his daughter and also contacted his relatives, but to no avail.

The father got a case registered under section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with the City A Division police against the unidentified kidnappers.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025