Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of their rain-truncated Women’s World Cup match in Colombo on Tuesday. Another downpour meant that the target was revised to 234 in 20 overs, after Pakistan had been reduced to 35-4 in 10 overs. The victory needed to stay in the race to the semi-finals, was not going to come; their fate was sealed when they finished at 83-7. Having seen their last two fixtures washed out, Fatima Sana’s side had got off to an ideal start with the skipper herself giving them an early breakthrough against South Africa. But after the rains brought delay, it was all South Africa once play resumed. For Pakistan, that has been the story of their tournament. Having started the tournament with tame losses against Bangladesh and India, they were in dreamland against Australia when they reduced the defending champions to 76-7 only to see Beth Mooney take the game away. They then had England on the ropes, only for the rains to force an abandonment. The subsequent fixture against New Zealand also suffered the same fate before the defeat to South Africa. This means their final round-robin match against Sri Lanka is a chance for consolation.

Having won five out of five in the qualifiers to book their spot, Pakistan had gone to the World Cup looking to improve their record of three wins from 30 in the tournament since their maiden appearance in the 1997 edition. While they were unable to add to the win column, they did inspire hope for the future. What they lacked was the finishing touch — the practice for which comes with more matches. Fatima’s team only played three ODIs this year apart from the qualifiers — a home series against South Africa ahead of the World Cup. Giving more opportunities to the women players, on both the domestic and international stage, should be the way forward for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025