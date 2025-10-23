Cuba captures fentanyl kingpin wanted by US

MEXICO CITY: Cuba has arrested Chinese fentanyl kingpin Zhi Dong Zhang, who escaped from custody in Mexico in July and is also wanted by the United States, Mexican security sources said on Wednesday.

The trafficker, known by the alias “Brother Wang” and with alleged ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation drug cartels, will remain in Cuba awaiting a decision on his possible extradition, the sources added.

Zhang escaped from house arrest in Mexico earlier this year while awaiting extradition to the United States, where a warrant has been issued for his arrest on money laundering charges.

Zhi Dong Zhang is considered “a major international money laundering operator” responsible for “establishing connections with other cartels for the transfer of fentanyl from China to Central America, South America, Europe, and the United States,” Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said last year.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025