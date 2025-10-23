France releases Iranian citizen amid swap talk

TEHRAN: Iranian citizen Mahdieh Esfandiari, who was arrested in France in February accused of promoting terrorism on social media, has been conditionally released, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The decision to free her under judicial supervision was confirmed by the prosecutor’s office in Paris, which said it had urged the court to keep her detained.

France and Iran have discussed the release of Esfandiari in exchange for Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, a French couple detained by Iran, with Iran’s foreign minister saying last month that a deal was in “its final stages”.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei “welcomed the decision” to conditionally release Esfandiari in a statement, adding that Tehran was working on her return home.

Esfandiari had lived in France since 2018, graduating from the University of Lyon and working as a translator.

The conditions of her release require her to report to a police station regularly and prohibit her from leaving the country pending a trial scheduled to open on Jan 13.

Esfandiari’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, confirmed that “the prosecutor strongly opposed” the release, citing “the risk of flight”.

However, the court “accepted our argument and considered that the pre-trial detention had been far too long given the alleged facts.”

Esfandiari has not commented on the substance of the allegations against her and “is eagerly awaiting” her trial to explain herself, Boudi said.

“We are satisfied, she will finally be able to prepare her defence,” he added.

Kohler, 41, and Paris, 72, were arrested in May 2022.

They are among a number of Europeans still held by Iran. “The French state is responsible, every day that goes by, for the survival of Cecile and Jacques,” Noemie Kohler, Cecile’s sister, told reporters earlier this month.

Iran has insisted that Esfandiari’s detention was arbitrary, while saying that the French couple were spying in Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said last month that a deal to exchange Esfandiari for Kohler and Paris was nearly complete.

