Officer in charge of Assad-era jail arrested

DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities said on Wednesday they had arrested a former military official accused of executing detainees at the infamous Saydnaya prison during the rule of former president Bashar al-Assad.

In a statement, the interior ministry said the Damascus province’s counter-terrorism branch arrested Major General Akram Salloum al-Abdullah.

It said he had held “several positions, most notably as Commander of the Military Police at the defence ministry between 2014 and 2015, during the rule of the former regime”.

The ministry stated that Abdullah was “implicated in committing serious violations against detainees in Saydnaya prison”, accusing him of being “directly responsible for carrying out the executions of detainees inside Saydnaya military prison... during his tenure as commander of the military police”.

