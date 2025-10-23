E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Renshaw blocks out Ashes noise in bid for recall

Reuters Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:57am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MELBOURNE: Matt Renshaw is blocking out Ashes speculation and focusing on his own game to give himself a chance to open the batting for Australia again.

The 14-Test opener’s chances have dwindled in recent years but things are looking up after a surprise call-up to the one-day squad to face India.

With Sam Konstas under pressure to keep his Test spot after a poor tour of West Indies, Renshaw is among the names being tossed around as a candidate to open with Usman Khawaja against England in the series starting in Perth on November 21.

Not that Queensland batter Renshaw is keeping score against his domestic rivals.

“There’s been times in my career where I come off after a (Sheffield) Shield game, and obviously all the Shield games are on at the same time, and you’re looking at the scorecard, you’re looking at different names, seeing how they went,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “Now .... I couldn’t tell you who scored runs in other games.

“I was just trying to worry about our own game and trying to win for Queensland. I think that is a better place for me to be, otherwise I just get too caught up in other people and not worry about myself.”

Not unlike Konstas, Renshaw, who bats left-handed, was once one of the country’s brightest young prospects when called into the Test squad at the age of 20 to play South Africa in the 2016 series.

He clubbed 184 against Pakistan in his fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground and looked set for a long stint at the top of the order.

However, he was dropped after a lean run of scores in the subcontinent in 2017 and has played only four tests since, his last against India in Delhi nearly three years ago.

Now 29, Renshaw is hopeful of having another run in Test whites and believes being father to two young children has helped give him a sense of perspective.

“Now I go home and I’ve got to change nappies, I’ve got to put kids to bed, I’ve got to try and calm screaming babies down,” he said. “When you’re young, you go home, you have got nothing to do, so you’re just sitting on your phone scrolling.”

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.