Mikael keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive in ITF Jr

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:57am
ISLAMABAD: Mikael Ali Baig remained the only medal hope in the singles events for Pakistan as the trio of Abdul Basit, Amir Mazari and Ahtesham Humayun were ousted from the ITF Pakistan International J-30 Junior Tennis Championship here at the PTF Complex on Wednesday.

Mikael cruised into the semi-finals of the multi-nation competition as he cruised past Ganuka Fer­na­ndo of Sri Lanka 6-2, 6-2.

Basit, however, lost to Japan’s Ippei Matsushima 6-2, 6-0 while Amir suffered the same fate against Russian Timur Gordeev 6-2, 6-2. Ahtesham — who won the Under-18 national championship in August — fell against Kristijonas Milassauskas of Lithuania 6-2, 6-3.

It was a disappointing day for Pakistan in the girls draw too as Romaisa Malik, Fatima Raja and Zainab Raja all suffered crushing defeats against foreign players.

Turkiye’s Ecrin Lal Yavuz thumped Romaisa 6-1, 6-0 while her compatriot Serife Pelin Sari and China’s Mingxi Qu dished out double bagels to Fatima and Zainab.

Another player from Turkiyes’s Deniz Cakil recorded a 7-5,6-2 win against Great Britain’s Naimah Grant.

Players from Kaza­khstan, South Korea and Thailand are also participating in the competition.

Results (quarter-finals):

Naimah Grant (Great Britain)/Bisaml Zia (Pakistan) w/o Zara Khan/Zunaisha Noor (Pakistan); Zihan Feng /Mingxi Qu (China) bt Fatima Ali Raja/Zainab Ali Raja (Pakistan) 6-0, 6-0; Deniz Cakil/Serife Pelin Sari (Turkiye) bt Soha Ali (Pakistan)/Praewa Ayuthaya (Thailand) 6-0, 6-1; Amna Ali Qayum (Pakistan)/Varvara Rubtsova (Russia) bt Yewon Lee (South Korea)/Romaisa Malik (Pakistan) 6-4, 7-5.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

