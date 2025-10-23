Plan to revise college curriculum in province

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to revise the college curriculum and introduce daily library classes across public sector colleges in the Hyderabad region to enhance the quality of education and foster reading habits among students.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Colleges Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon and attended by Director General Colleges Navaid Rab Siddiqui, Regional Director Colleges Hyderabad Mustafa Kamal, and principals from various institutions.

The meeting discussed revising the curriculum in line with modern requirements, introducing daily library classes, and improving overall quality of education.

Officials informed that a total of 104,326 students are enrolled in 72 government colleges across the region. Secretary Memon directed the education works department to ensure boundary walls, classrooms, and restore infrastructure in 12 colleges affected by rains.

He emphasised promoting co-curricular and sports activities to sustain student engagement and directed that an “Inter-College Sports Week” be held in December.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025