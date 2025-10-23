Man kills mother over domestic dispute

HYDERABAD: A woman was murdered by her son over a petty issue the other day in the area of Qasimabad, according to Nasim Nagar police.

Police said that 52-year-old Rukhsar was fired upon by her son, Hanif Mari, over some domestic dispute.

He fired four bullets, killing her instantly. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad.

Police were trying to arrest Hanif, who was at large. Initial reports indicated that the dispute involved Hanif’s wife and his mother.

No FIR was lodged till filing of this report.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025