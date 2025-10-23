E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Mobile Police Station, Licensing Unit inaugurated

Mohammad Asghar Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:58am
RAWALPINDI: The first-ever Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit Project was inaugurated in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The facility, which is being run on a pink van and is staffed by female officers, offers basic services like registration of FIR and issuance of driving licences.

A separate ‘Blue Van’, which will be staffed by male police officers, will be introduced in Rawalpindi soon, especially in remote areas.

City Police Officer (CTO) Syed Khalid Hamdani inaugurated Rawalpindi’s first-ever Mobile Police Station and Licensing Unit Project at Rawalpindi Medical University.

The unit will provide facilities including registration of FIR, issuance of learner’s licence, regular licence of motorcycle and motor car, duplicate licence, international licence as well as renewal of driving licence.

Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Umar, CTO Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam, Senior Traffic Officer Munir Hashmi and others were also present on the occasion.

The Punjab government has provided 33 mobile units across the province. All facilities of Khidmat Markaz have also been provided in the unit.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said: “From the mobile unit, you can get a learner’s as well as other licences.”

He called on students to take advantage of driving schools of the city traffic police.

CPO Hamdani said he was sure that by taking advantage of these facilities, students’ confidence would increase.

He said the aim of mobile licensing is to empower women as per the vision of the Punjab chief minister.

He further said these facilities would be provided to women at their doorstep, adding that the facility of mobile police station and licensing unit for women will be extended to educational institutions and workplaces.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

