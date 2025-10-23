E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Parliament committed to supporting traders, says Syedal Khan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:58am
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan on Wednesday said that business community is the backbone of national economy and Parliament was committed to supporting traders.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s economic strength, investment growth, and job creation owe much to the vital contributions of traders and entrepreneurs.

Reaffirming the Parliament’s support for the business sector, Syedal Khan assured that traders’ and industrialists’ recommendations are given due consideration during the legislative process. He said that the Parliament is committed to introducing business-friendly laws aimed at improving the investment climate, enhancing investor confidence, and creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking at a ceremony organised by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Mr Syedal commended the Islamabad’s business community for its pivotal role in promoting trade, industry, and investment in the capital. He expressed confidence that the new ICCI leadership would continue its rich tradition of proactive engagement, constructive dialogue, and dynamic representation of the business sector.

The ceremony had been organised for Sardar Tahir Mahmood, the newly elected president of ICCI. Highlighting the significance of ICCI, Syedal Khan noted that the chamber is not only a strong voice for the business class but also a key partner in shaping the country’s economic vision and policy direction. He appreciated ICCI’s continuous efforts in fostering reform-oriented dialogue and policy suggestions that contribute to economic stability and progress.

The deputy chairman underscored that in today’s world, the state and private sector must act as genuine partners in development. In this regard, he termed the role of the ICCI and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) as critically important, serving as strong bridges between the government and the business community for effective policymaking and implementation.

Praising Islamabad’s entrepreneurs for their leadership role in strengthening the national economy, he expressed hope that the newly elected ICCI team would continue to build upon this legacy to accelerate Pakistan’s economic growth and resilience.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

