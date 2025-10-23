Burglars steal Rs3.5m gold, 11 motorcycles in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Unidentified thieves stole gold jewellery worth more than Rs3.5 million, 11 motorcycles, and 27 mobile phones across various parts of the city during more than 40 strikes, police and victims said.

Muhammad Yasin, a resident of Dhamial, filed an FIR with the police, stating that gold jewellery worth Rs2.9 million was taken from his house by unidentified thieves.

Muhammad Akram, from Saddar Barooni, reported that some unidentified burglars broke into his home and stole a prize bond worth Rs170,000, two mobile phones, and Rs20,000. Another individual was deprived of four mobile phones and Rs200,000 by an unknown robber in Rawat.

Another victim filed an FIR with Morgah police, reporting that he was delivering parcels with his driver when two unidentified motorcycle riders approached his vehicle and snatched his purse, which contained Rs300,000.

Meanwhile, a man who had been missing from his home was found shot dead by an unidentified person lying in the green fields of Rawat on Tuesday.

Shah Zaman filed an FIR, stating that his nephew Noman, along with his family, had been serving with Taj Khan in Chakwal and also living there.

He mentioned that his nephew’s wife called him and informed him that her husband had left his house on Monday, claiming he was visiting a friend, but he did not return.

Following the call, they started searching for him, whose mobile phone was also found switched off.

During the search, they discovered Noman’s dead body lying in the fields.

It showed bullet wounds and marks of torture. He was killed by unidentified persons for unknown reasons.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025