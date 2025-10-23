Two suspects confess to raping woman

ISLAMABAD: Two men arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a woman inside a flat located in Centaurus Mall in Margalla police area, have confessed to the crime, police told the court on Wednesday.

The accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas at the District and Sessions Courts, Islamabad.

After hearing the police’s request, the court granted a three-day physical remand of the suspects to the Margalla police.

The investigating officer informed the court that the remand was required to carry out the medical and forensic examinations of the accused and to complete the collection of evidence.

The court, accepting the request, directed the police to submit a progress report at the next hearing and present the suspects again after the expiry of the remand period.

According to the FIR, the case was registered on the complaint of the victim woman, who had recently arrived in Islamabad from her village in search of employment.

She told the police that she had been looking for a job in a call centre through facebook.

In her statement, the woman alleged that on October 21, a man called her to a private shopping mall for a job interview. Once there, she was taken to a flat in the mall by another man.

The complainant stated that during the meeting, the two men suddenly assaulted and raped her, subjecting her to physical violence including slaps and punches.

Police officials said that upon receiving a call through the “15” emergency helpline, a team was dispatched to the site and arrested both accused from the flat on the spot. The suspects were subsequently booked under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code pertaining to rape and assault.

The court has ordered that the accused be presented again after the completion of the three-day physical remand, along with an updated report on the progress of the investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025