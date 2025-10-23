Six killed as vehicle ambushed in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Six people were killed when unknown gunmen ambushed a vehicle in Mirali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district here on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Api village where a car, carrying six inmates, was attacked by unknown assailants. As a result, all the inmates died on the spot. Sources said that after the tragic incident, the attackers poured petrol on the vehicle and set it on fire, which badly burnt the bodies.

District police officer Waqar Ahmed confirmed the incident, saying that the suspects managed to escape after the attack, while the bodies were shifted to Mirali Hospital for identification.

Identity of the deceased has not been ascertained as yet, he said.

Sources said motive behind the attack could not be known. However, they added that the deceased were reportedly members of a local peace committee.

The police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025