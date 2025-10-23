Eight injured in Lakki clash over felling of trees

LAKKI MARWAT: Eight people, including a teenage girl, were injured when two groups clashed over a dispute in Kakkakhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.

Police said members of both groups, some of them armed with weapons, used clubs and also resorted to firing, injuring five people from one side and three from the other.

They said the clash occurred over cutting of trees in the fields within the limits of Ghaznikhel police station.

The injured included Hidayatullah, 19, Nosha Bibi, 17, and Shakirullah from one group, and Shafqatullah, 43, Faiz Mohammad, 75, Rehmatullah 17, Mohammad Ikram, 50, and Shakoor from the other, they said. The police said that the injured were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital.

They said that they arrested the suspect from both the sides and initiated an investigation after registering a case under relevant sections of law.

Meanwhile, the district administration launched an operation against illegal LPG auto-refuelling shops in Lakki city on Wednesday.

An official said that the operation was launched on the instructions of deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khan.

He said that a team led by assistant commissioner Sohail Bukhari sealed four illegal LPG auto-refuelling stations.

The assistant commissioner also checked adherence to safety measures at the LPG decanting outlets and said that the administration would continue operation for public safety and to prevent any untoward incident.

He said the elements involved in illegal activities would face stern legal action.

