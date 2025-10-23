E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Police post on Peshawar-Khyber border rebuilt

Bureau Report Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:58am
PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Ahmad Saeed on Wednesday said the reconstruction of the police post at Secretary Bridge on the border between Peshawar and Khyber districts will not only improve law and order situation but sense of security among the residents.

Mr Saeed said that besides security, the newly-reconstructed building would also provide better accommodation facilities to the police personnel deployed at the post, according to a statement issued by the city police.

Peshawar’s CCPO reviewed the building, external and internal security arrangements, and the accommodation facilities. He directed the officers and personnel to remain alert and make more effective the security arrangements.

On this occasion, Khyber district police officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal gave a detailed briefing on the location of the police post, personnel deployed, and overall security arrangements.

Khyber SP investigations Ruhul Amin, along with other police officers, was also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

