Health secretary visits Charsadda hospitals

CHARSADDA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health secretary, Shahidullah Khan, on Wednesday visited Category-C hospitals in Shabqadar and Tangi in Charsadda district to inspect the state of healthcare services being provided to people there.

During the visit, he conducted a detailed review of several key departments, including biometric attendance systems, emergency unit, medical ward, operation theatre, pharmacy store, Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) centre, dengue ward and outpatient department (OPD). He also interacted with patients and gathered feedback from the attendants regarding the quality of medical care and facilities available at the hospital.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over the lack of essential services and poor sanitation conditions, the health secretary voiced serious concern over the hospital’s performance. He directed the hospital administration to submit a comprehensive report on its shortcomings and warned that negligence in delivering basic health services would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The health secretary said that the government would provide all the required funds to ensure better services to the people in rural areas, especially women and children.

