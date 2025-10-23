‘Terrorist’ killed in War Mamund operation

BAJAUR: A suspected terrorist was killed and several others were injured after security forces conducted a targeted operation in a mountainous area of War Mamund tehsil here on Wednesday.

Sources said the security forces also destroyed the tunnels dug up by terrorists in the Shahi Tangai forest.

They claimed that the security forces also recovered weapons, explosives, and communication devices from the hideouts used by the terrorists during the operation.

The sources quoted security officials as saying that the forces were determined to clear the region of the menace of terrorism in order to develop a peaceful environment in the area.

Inter-Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistan Army, has yet to issue a statement regarding the security forces’ operation, which was also confirmed by local residents.

Meanwhile, unidentified armed men abducted a policeman in the district’s Khar tehsil on Wednesday.

Sources said the incident occurred in the Rashaki area on the main Bajaur-Peshawar Highway at around 9am.

They said constable Khorshid Khan was on way to Khar when armed men pulled him from a vehicle at the bus stop after checking his police identity card. No one claimed responsibility for the abduction.

However, multiple sources while quoting the local residents as alleging that the policeman was abducted when armed men established a roadblock in the area to search commuters. A police official, when contacted, told Dawn that following the incident, the police immediately launched a search operation in the area to trace those behind the abduction.

The official, however, said that efforts through a jirga were also underway to ensure save recovery of the abducted policeman.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025