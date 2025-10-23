E-Paper | October 23, 2025

‘Terrorist’ killed in War Mamund operation

A Correspondent Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:58am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BAJAUR: A suspected terrorist was killed and several others were injured after security forces conducted a targeted operation in a mountainous area of War Mamund tehsil here on Wednesday.

Sources said the security forces also destroyed the tunnels dug up by terrorists in the Shahi Tangai forest.

They claimed that the security forces also recovered weapons, explosives, and communication devices from the hideouts used by the terrorists during the operation.

The sources quoted security officials as saying that the forces were determined to clear the region of the menace of terrorism in order to develop a peaceful environment in the area.

Inter-Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistan Army, has yet to issue a statement regarding the security forces’ operation, which was also confirmed by local residents.

Meanwhile, unidentified armed men abducted a policeman in the district’s Khar tehsil on Wednesday.

Sources said the incident occurred in the Rashaki area on the main Bajaur-Peshawar Highway at around 9am.

They said constable Khorshid Khan was on way to Khar when armed men pulled him from a vehicle at the bus stop after checking his police identity card. No one claimed responsibility for the abduction.

However, multiple sources while quoting the local residents as alleging that the policeman was abducted when armed men established a roadblock in the area to search commuters. A police official, when contacted, told Dawn that following the incident, the police immediately launched a search operation in the area to trace those behind the abduction.

The official, however, said that efforts through a jirga were also underway to ensure save recovery of the abducted policeman.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.