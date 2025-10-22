Iran’s Defiance and Israel’s Ambiguity: Is the Global Non-Proliferation Order Collapsing? Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 12:00pm 0 Iran’s Defiance and Israel’s Ambiguity: Is the Global Non-Proliferation Order Collapsing? Join our Whatsapp channel Videos Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe When Breathing Becomes a Privilege: Pakistan’s Fight for Climate Justice ASEAN Summit: Everything You Need To Know Can International Law Stop Wars? Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Analysis TTP, Afghanistan & India: Inside Pakistan’s Shifting Security Strategy Ex-Ukraine Minister Kuleba Doubts Trump-Putin Meeting Will End War From Power to EVs: HUBCO’s CEO on Fixing Pakistan’s Energy Market Comments Closed