Jobless man in custody ‘for murdering two daughters’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:22am
People and rescuers gather outside a house in Kausar Niazi Colony, North Nazimabad, where two minor girls were murdered by their father. —PPI
KARACHI: An unemployed man, said to be suffering from financial problems, allegedly killed his two daughters in Block-G of North Nazimabad on Tuesday, police and rescuers said.

They added that Akbar Sattar, around 50, killed Aliya, 15, and Zainab, nine, by cutting their necks with a knife at their home in Kausar Niazi Colony.

The police arrested the suspect, seized the murder weapon and booked him in a murder case The officials stated that during the initial probe it transpired that the man was suffering from financial problems. He had borrowed money and was unable to repay his debt. There were arrears of “different committees” against him.

The police said the suspect was the father of six children: one son and five daughters. The two deceased daughters were the third and fourth children by birth order.

Hyderi Market police station SHO Adeel Ahmed told Dawn that the suspect appeared to be a “shrewd man” as he was frequently changing his statements.

He said the suspect claimed that he killed his elder daughter because she used to talk to someone on cell phone. He said there was no one else present at the time of the incident at the residence.

The bodies were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

A murder case has been registered against Akbar at the Hyderi Market police station on the complaint of his married son, Arsalan.

According to FIR, the complainant said that he was present at his in-laws’ house in the same Kausar Niazi Colony when his aunt Sakeena informed him at 7am that his father had killed his two sisters.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

