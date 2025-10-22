Three suspects arrested for trans persons’ triple murder

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three suspects for allegedly killing three transgender persons on the outskirts of the city last month.

The Memon Goth police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and apprehended Sikander, Sohail and Sikander Ali.

During the interrogation, the suspects said that they were under the influence of narcotics and they opened indiscriminate fire, killing three transgender individuals on the spot at midnight between September 20 and 21 within the remit of the Memon Goth police station.

Malir SSP (Investigation) Asif Ahmed Bughio told Dawn that the suspects had brought the trans persons at a desolate place for what he described as “immoral acts”. They were under the influence of narcotics. A quarrel erupted between them and after a heated argument, the suspects opened fire, resulting in the deaths of the three trans persons.

The police said they arrested the three suspects while there were two more suspects involved in the gruesome murder and efforts were underway to arrest them.

One held suspect Sohail belongs to Karachi while two other suspects were residents of other districts of Sindh, according to a police statement.

The police claimed that the arrested suspects were members of a gang involved in street crimes and other criminal activities in the city.

