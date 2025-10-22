E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Three suspects arrested for trans persons’ triple murder

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:22am

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three suspects for allegedly killing three transgender persons on the outskirts of the city last month.

The Memon Goth police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and apprehended Sikander, Sohail and Sikander Ali.

During the interrogation, the suspects said that they were under the influence of narcotics and they opened indiscriminate fire, killing three transgender individuals on the spot at midnight between September 20 and 21 within the remit of the Memon Goth police station.

Malir SSP (Investigation) Asif Ahmed Bughio told Dawn that the suspects had brought the trans persons at a desolate place for what he described as “immoral acts”. They were under the influence of narcotics. A quarrel erupted between them and after a heated argument, the suspects opened fire, resulting in the deaths of the three trans persons.

The police said they arrested the three suspects while there were two more suspects involved in the gruesome murder and efforts were underway to arrest them.

One held suspect Sohail belongs to Karachi while two other suspects were residents of other districts of Sindh, according to a police statement.

The police claimed that the arrested suspects were members of a gang involved in street crimes and other criminal activities in the city.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New captain
22 Oct, 2025

New captain

THE rumour mill had begun to churn last week; eventually matters became clear as the Pakistan Cricket Board ...
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
Smog season
22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

AS temperatures begin to drop, smog makes an unwelcome arrival in many parts of the country, particularly Lahore and...
Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...