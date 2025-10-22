Having to live a life of constant anxiety

I RECENTLY moved to Karachi from Quetta due to professional obligations, and what I have observed in this transition is what a routine life actually looks like. Despite its known challenges as a bustling metropolis, Karachi has a remarkable sense of peace and normalcy. Families move freely in parks, businesses flourish late into the evenings, and ordinary tasks, such as commuting or shopping, are not laced with a constant sense of anxiety. This atmosphere may seem ordinary to many, but for someone having come from Quetta, all this feels extraordinary.

In Balochistan, uncertainty defines and dictates much of people’s existence. Security concerns, political instability and economic hardships combine to create an environment where people rarely feel completely safe. Parents worry when children go to school, and young people hesitate to step out in the evenings. This state of persistent and forced caution eats away at people’s ability to enjoy even the simplest pleasures of life.

Balochistan does not lack resilience or spirit. In fact, the people of my native province are strong, hospitable and deeply tied to their land. But strength alone cannot compensate for the absence of stability and opportunity. While Karachiites may debate civic problems, such as traffic issues or water shortages, many in Quetta are forced to measure their days against the possibility of disruption or danger.

This divide is painful because it re-inforces a sense of alienation. When I see Karachi thriving in its own imperfect ways, I realise how much distance Balochistan has to cover to narrow the gap — the gap in perception of those living in peace compared to others living in fear. This widens social mistrust and undermines the unity that a diverse country like Pakistan desperately needs.

As such, there is an urgent need for policymakers and authorities to invest not only in building infrastructure, but also in building trust, ensuring security and empowering communities across Balochistan. It is only through consistent efforts that the province can move away from fear and towards the kind of life that I have experienced in Karachi.

The people of Balochistan deserve the same sense of safety, stability and dignity that citizens elsewhere in Pakistan enjoy. Let us not accept this divide as normal, and let us work collectively so that peace is not confined to certain cities.

Shehr Yar Abdullah Quetta

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025