Financial capital

KARACHI holds immense strategic importance as it is the economic, industrial and financial capital of Pakistan. Karachi is driven by the energy and contributions of its people from diverse backgrounds, with each community bringing its own unique culture, traditions and skills that enrich the city’s character and economy. Karachi, the lifeline of Pakistan, has always been a target of its enemies, both internal and external, who have always targeted its strength, which is diversity.

Karachi, indeed, is a strategic asset of the country. It is a pity that it supports everyone, but nobody really owns it. Karachi deserves to be the second capital of the country, and to have a system of proportional representation at the muni-cipal level. Both these ideas are neither novel nor revolutionary. About a dozen countries in the world have more than one capital, and over 130 countries have proportional representation.

Every administrative unit of Pakistan has a representation in Karachi, giving it the level of diversity that even Islamabad does not enjoy. It is high time the residents of Karachi owned their city, and put pressure on the relevant authorities to officially declare it the financial capital of the country. Under a representative and effective local government, the metro-politan city is quite capable of evolving into a vibrant and modern urban centre.

Tahir Zaman
Karachi

