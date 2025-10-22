A grand illusion

WITHOUT taking anything away from Pakistan’s comprehensive win against South Africa in the first Test recently, one has to acknowledge the fact that Pakistan cricket has been in a bad shape for a very long time. What happened at the Asia Cup tells a cruel story. Since 1984, it has been held 17 times, with Pakistan lifting the trophy just twice.

In contrast, Sri Lanka, which entered the international arena some 30 years after Pakistan did, has won it six times. The myth of Pakistan being a ‘land of natural talent’ stands exposed.

The illusion that Pakistan once towered over the world in cricket persists because nobody wants to talk about poor infra-structure, subpar fitness, zero cohesion, favouritism, and selection policies that defy logic. There have been superstars among the players who refused to undertake routine fitness tests because they found it ‘beneath’ them. There have been others who did something of note, but were shunted out of the system because they did not fit the script.

I have often heard cricket commentators lamenting on air that Pakistani players lack game awareness. Truth is, we never had it. We have institutionalised brain fades. The times we have snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory are beyond counting. Our cricket system is not broken; it was never built. Administrators have often carried around their political weight, players have remained seriously addicted to shortcuts, and fans have an irritating tendency to mistake chaos for passion.

While the national coaching staff is often blamed for everything, the fact is that even if Sir Donald George Bradman rose from the dead to coach Pakistan, he would fail because of the ecosystem.

Errol Francis

Brisbane, Australia

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025