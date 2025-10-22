NATURE’S WARNING: Scientists warn that by 2050, parts of Karachi — Korangi Creek, Hawkesbay, even sections of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VIII — could be permanently under the water if sea levels continue to rise. Ravi River has shown that waters take back the path that once belonged to them. The same story could unfold on the Arabian Sea’s restless shore in Karachi. In coastal settlements around the city, the water creeps further inland each year. Areas that were once play-grounds, courtyards, or open spaces now lie submerged during high tides. Policymakers must rethink the city’s relationship with the Arabian Sea. Protecting mangroves, halting reckless reclamation, and planning with climate change in mind are not luxuries; they are rather essential survival strategies.

Kundan Kumar

Karachi

HIGHWAY MOTELS: I frequently travel between Karachi and Islamabad by road, and have observed a dearth of motels along the motorways. The only motel open for an overnight stay is in Uch Sharif. There used to be another facility in Ghotki, but it has remained closed for almost a year now. The lengthy drive across Sindh is exhausting due to bad road conditions, heavy traffic, and unpredictable delays. Reaching Uch Sharif to have a rest requires three or more hours of nonstop driving, which is stressful for the drivers. The motel in Ghotki must be made functional again.

Faraz Alam

Islamabad

ROBBERIES IN TURBAT: A security van near Dasht Kudan Cross was attacked recently by armed men who held the staff at gunpoint, and ran away with all the cash that was being carried in the van. Earlier this year, three armed men had barged into a bank in Kech and fled with millions. These crimes show that Turbat is not safe. It is not just banks and security vans that are being attacked, families are robbed at gunpoint inside their homes. People want to live in peace and feel safe. The authorities must take due action.

Sidra Baloch

Turbat

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025