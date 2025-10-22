E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Anti-smog gun developed by UET inaugurated

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:23am

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday inaugurated the anti-smog gun developed by the engineers at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

The inauguration ceremony was held at her office in GOR in which UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat and Minister for Information Azma Bokhari were also present.

Ms Aurangzeb commended the UET for another outstanding achievement, calling the anti-smog gun a remarkable innovation contributing to a cleaner environment. She announced that the Punjab government would utilise this technology as a part of its initiatives to combat smog — a top priority issue for the provincial administration.

Providing an overview of the project, UET VC Prof Munir explained that the anti-smog gun has a 40-meter range and it was designed to reduce dust and air pollution. He said the advanced dust suppression system would be particularly useful at construction sites, stone-crushing plants and mining operations where airborne particles were a major concern.

The minister for higher education congratulated Prof Munir and his team on the accomplishment. He remarked that this invention represented a practical step toward reducing environmental pollution and pledged that his ministry would continue to promote academia-industry linkages and financially support UET in its innovative endeavours.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Project Supervisor Engineer Moeen Sultan, Dean Dr. Tauseef Azad, Campus Coordinator Dr Shahid Imran, and Chairman Dr Muhammad Farhan.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Dr Rana Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Higher Education Department Secretary Ghulam Fareed, GCU VC Dr Umer Chaudhry and others were also present.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

