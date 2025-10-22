E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Plea for judges from minority communities dismissed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:23am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking appointment of judges from minority communities to the higher judiciary.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum announced the verdict previously reserved on the maintainability of the petition.

The chief justice observed that the high court had no jurisdiction to decide the matter agitated in the petition.

Advocate Naseeb Masih contended that the federal government had allocated a five percent quota for minorities in 2009, yet no judges from minority communities had been appointed to the superior courts.

The petitioner stated that the failure violates Articles 27 and 36 of the Constitution, which ensure the protection and representation of minorities. He argued that a separate merit criterion should be introduced for the appointment of judges from the minority communities to guarantee their representation in the judiciary. He further submitted that minority candidates were excluded from the list if they did not qualify under the general merit system, which amounted to discriminatory treatment.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the government to ensure the appointment of judges from the minority communities to the higher judiciary in order to uphold constitutional and human rights principles.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

