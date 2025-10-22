E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Maryam inaugurates mobile police station

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:23am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally inaugurated Punjab’s first mobile police station and licencing unit on Tuesday.

This project is designed to provide essential policing and licencing services directly to the public, particularly in remote areas.

The mobile units will offer a wide range of services, including FIR registration, issuance and renewal of learner, regular and international driving licences along with women-specific licensing services. The units will extend support to girls’ education centers and working women, ensuring improved access to essential services.

The CM inspected the mobile police station and handed over its keys to relevant officers. She interacted with the deputed staff, inquired about their operational working and directed them to maintain a compassionate and public-friendly attitude while dealing with citizens.

She was told that a total of 33 mobile police stations and licensing units would be deployed across various districts of Punjab to enhance outreach and service delivery.

The authorities also apprised the CM about the introduction of seven “Pink” mobile police stations, specifically designed for women and staffed by female police personnel to ensure a comfortable and secure environment.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

