Experts stress need for robust, inclusive climate journalism

LAHORE: The participants of a workshop on “Climate Narratives a Decade After Paris Agreement: Teaching, Training, and Telling Stories of Change” stressed the need of building academic capacity, developing teaching resources and fostering student-led projects in climate journalism and sustainability communication.

Forman Christian College University (FCCU) Faculty of Humanities, in collaboration with Oslo Metropolitan University (OsloMet), the Journalism and Media International Center (JMIC) and the MediaClimate Network organised the Climate Journalism Workshop 2025 on Tuesday.

FCCU Department of Mass Communication Associate Professor Dr Syed Saqib Saleem opened the session and highlighted the growing need for solution-oriented and inclusive climate journalism. He emphasised that it must move beyond crisis reporting to stories that empowered communities to act.

OsloMet and MediaClimate Network Prof Elisabeth Eide virtually joined the workshop and spoke about the global scope of the MediaClimate collaboration and its academic impact.

Environmental lawyer and policy expert Ahmad Rafay Alam analysed the evolution of policy engagement and public discourse on climate change in Pakistan.

In the plenary talk, Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC) and the Mountain and Glacier Protection Organisation (MGPO) CEO Aisha Khan called for more inclusive storytelling in both journalism and policy communication.

Daud Khan conducted a workshop that focused on AI and open-source intelligence (OSINT) for climate storytelling, training participants to use AI tools, data verification methods and digital mapping for environmental reporting.

The panel discussion titled “Narratives of Hope: Reporting Local Climate Solutions” was moderated by Dr Shafiq Ahmad Kamboh from the University of the Punjab, panellists included Fawad Ali and Dr Huma Sadaf, who discussed the importance of constructive climate journalism and local solution-based reporting.

