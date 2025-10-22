Ex-cop’s sons identified in robbery case

SAHIWAL: Two suspects involved in robbing of a Dubai-based expatriate have been identified as sons of a former head constable.

Despite the recovery of 22 stolen motorcycles from their possession, Yousafwala police have yet to arrest them.

According to police sources, Irshad, a resident of Shadman Chowk and a Dubai-based expatriate, was robbed on Sept 19.

Acting on the request of a friend Saleem, Irshad had offered a late-night lift to two young men. However, during the journey, they snatched his motorcycle, a wristwatch, mobile phone, and Rs58,000 in cash.

Irshad first reported the incident to Saleem, who visited the village but learned that both suspects had already fled. When Irshad approached local police, no action was taken. He later contacted senior officials.

The Yousafwala Police identified them as Ijaz and Fasil, sons of ex-hawaldar Muhammad Kareem.

Police records showed that Ijaz was a wanted absconder facing multiple dacoity charges at various police stations. The police registered a case against the brothers only after a 30-day delay.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025