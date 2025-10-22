Girl abducted

BAHAWALPUR: Four persons allegedly abducted an eighth class girl student from her house at 198/EB village in the limits of Vehari Saddar police station.

According to police, one Saqib Mahmood lodged a complaint saying that three suspects -- Faisal Nawaz, Muhammad Nawaz, Ali Muhammad -- along with an unidentified man, came to his house.

He alleged that the suspects bundled his cousin ‘A’, an eighth class student, into a waiting car.

He said his relatives, Shah Zeb and Asif Ali, tried to stop the car and rescue the girl but the suspects manged to flee.

WOMAN INJURED: A man allegedly shot at and injured his mother-in law during a row over engagement of her younger daughter at 203/EB village in the limits of Gaggo police station.

According to police, Imrana Bibi exchanged words with her son-in-law Zahid over the issue of her younger daughter’s engagement.

During the argument, Zahid, along with his two brothers, allegedly opened fire, leaving Imrana Bibi seriously injured. She was rushed to hospital, where she was being treated for her bullet wounds.

Gaggo Mandi police registered a case against Zahid and his brothers, but none of them was so far arrested.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025