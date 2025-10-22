‘Harasser’ arrested in injured condition after encounter

SARGODHA: An alleged harasser was arrested in injured condition, while a robber was killed and another was arrested in three separate encounters on Tuesday.

In one incident in the limits of Urban Area police station, a suspect allegedly involved in harassing women was arrested in injured condition during a raid.

The police claimed that the suspects opened fire at the police and hid in a cemetery.

More police personnel were called to the scene and fire was exchanged between the officials and the suspect. When the firing stopped, a search operation was conducted and the suspect was found injured.

He was identified as Asif, who was wanted in cases of harassment of women.

Police claimed the suspect was injured by the firing of his own accomplices, who fled the scene.

Police claimed an illegal 30-bore pistol was recovered from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, in two different police encounters within the limits of Miani police station, a robber was killed and another was arrested in injured condition.

Police claimed that after receiving information about a robbery, a police team was confronted by a couple of armed men, who were allegedly looting people. Police claimed the robbers opened fire and the police party retaliated. Police said that alleged dacoit Ramzan alias Rizwa Malta was killed in the shootout by his own accomplices. In another incident, a mobile team of the Miani police station stopped three suspects riding a motorcycle at a picket. Police claimed the suspects broke the blockade and fired at the police party.

Police claimed that after the exchange of fire, suspect Zain Abbas was found in injured condition. Police said the suspect was wanted for 12 serious crimes, including robbery, burglary and attempted murder. Police claimed the suspect was injured by the firing of his own accomplices, who fled the scene. A 30-bore pistol was recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

COLLABORATION: The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed an intent of cooperation (IoC) with the Research Centre of Agri Food Technology, Algeria, to enhance academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The IoC was signed by UoS External Linkages Director Prof Dr Ijaz Asghar Bhatti and Center of Agri Food Technology, Algeria Director Prof Nawel Boucherba.

According to the document, both parties agreed to strengthen and promote research cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. The cooperation will cover areas including the exchange of academic staff, collaborative research projects, sharing of analytical facilities, and organising joint seminars, symposia, conferences and workshops.

ARRESTED: The Sargodha Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have arrested irrigation department Zilladar Muhammad Afzal Kangra red-handed while accepting a bribe.

ACE claimed the accused received a bribe of Rs20,000 for implementing the schedule of irrigating land of one Muhammad Ikram, a resident of Lailyani of Kot Momin tehsil. ACE further claimed the accused had earlier received Rs20,000 for approving the wara bandi.

ACE claimed that on the complaint of Ikram, an ACE team headed by Circle Officer Asif Iqbal conducted a raid under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Samiullah and arrested the suspect red-handed while accepting the bribe.

ACE said marked notes of Rs20,000 were also recovered from the possession of the suspect. The ACE team arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025