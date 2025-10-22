Anti-encroachment drive continues in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A second large-scale anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Bahawalpur city on Tuesday in which illegal structures and building extensions were demolished by the authorities in the Model Town-B area.

As per details, on the orders of Commissioner Musarrat Jabean, a joint team of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) and Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation launched the drive.

The anti-encroachment team, under the supervision of Bahawalpur city assistant commissioner, Pera chief and MC officials, demolished the encroached structures, extended-building portions and illegal structures and building portions on roads and streets in Model Town-B. The drive took place after the building owners failed to comply with the corporation’s warning to demolish the illegal structures and encroachments themselves.

The teams also warned home owners who had extended their houses in the corporation’s areas and told them to demolish the illegal structures on their own, otherwise action would be taken against them.

The MC officials warned that the campaign would continue until all encroachments were removed from the area.

ENCOUNTER: The Khanewal police claimed to have killed a dacoit after an encounter in the vicinity of village 77/ 10-R Pirowal.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, the alleged encounter occurred between a police patrolling team and two unidentified dacoits. Police claimed that after the guns went silent, the dead body of one suspect was found, while his accomplice managed to flee from the scene.

The police identified the deceased as Abdul Majid and his body was shifted to the Khanewal DHQ Hospital.

MURDERER ARRESTED: The Vehari Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed to have solved the mystery of a blind murder of a woman and arrested her husband.

According to CCD officials, about three months ago a woman named Sonia was murdered after she mysteriously disappeared. Her remains were recovered from a field and the Saddar police launched an investigation, but were unable to solve the case.

The CCD officials claimed that, after taking over the investigation, with the help of modern technology and geo-fencing, it was able to trace the killer. The officials claimed that her husband Imran had murdered her because of a family dispute.

He confessed to axing her to death and later buried the body in the fields, the officials claimed.

DIES IN HOSPITAL: A government schoolteacher succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday at the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, after he was seriously burnt in a gas cylinder accident.

Nabeel Ahmed Bhutta had suffered serious burns after a cylinder blast in his house in Burewala a day ago. He was rushed to the Burewala THQ Hospital but due to lack of treatment facilities there, he was shifted to the Nishtar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The residents of Burewala have demanded the Punjab government to upgrade the facilities at the THQ hospital.

SENTENCED: Mailsi Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Ghaffar awarded fourteen years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs500,000 to Zafar Hussain of village 188/ WB for drug trafficking.

According to the prosecution, Mitroo police in Vehari district had arrested Zafar Hussain last year and recovered two kilograms of heroin from his possession. The Mitroo police, after a laboratory analysis of the contraband, submitted Zafar’s challan last year in the court.

The court also announced that in case of not paying the fine, the convict would have to serve another six month sentence.

ACCIDENT: A seven-year-old student, Sajid, was hit and killed by a speeding tractor-trolley near Garha Mor in Vehari district.

Police reached the scene and arrested the driver.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025