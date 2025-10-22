Rape bid on minor girl student

BAHAWALPUR: An unidentified man allegedly attempted to rape a Class VI girl student in Mailsi on Tuesday.

According to Mailsi city police, Shehnaz Mai, a resident of RCA Colony, lodged a complaint, saying that her daughter ‘B’, a sixth class student, along with her minor brother, was returning home from school when an unidentified man allegedly lured her to a flat.

She alleged the suspect attempted to rape the minor girl who started screaming. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the flat and rescued the girl.

Meanwhile, the suspect managed to escape.

On her complaint, the police registered a case under section 377 against the unidentified suspect, who is yet to be arrested.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025